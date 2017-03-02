Hugh Jackman is "almost completely healed" from his recent skin cancer treatment.

In mid-February, the "Wolverine" star shared a picture of himself wearing a huge bandage over his nose, telling his 10 million Instagram followers that he had been treated for basal cell carcinoma, or skin cancer, for what is believed to be his sixth time in more than three years.

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

"It's a basal cell carcinoma, everything's fine," he said on "LIVE! With Kelly" on Thursday. "It is skin cancer but the least dangerous form of it, so it's just something I have to get out after being an Aussie with English parents, growing up in Australia, it's sort of the new normal for me. But everything's fine. People have been so lovely, thank you."

To clear up any confusion, he said, he is "all good, almost completely healed."

While on the topic, Hugh also shared a piece of advice for anyone watching: "Wear sunscreen, and get a check-up!"

"So here's the thing. One sunburn, you're susceptible to cancer. One. And all of this is 25, 30 years after, the doctor told me," he said. "Our rule, as kids, growing up, was you get burned and peel two or three times, then you're set."

Hugh only discovered the cancer in 2013 at the behest of his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. That year, Deborra encouraged him to see a dermatologist and get the "mark" on his nose checked.

After his first treatment he said, "I'm feeling relieved, it's good, cancer's all out and I'm very very grateful to my beautiful wife who forced me to go and get a check-up... Typical man, I was like, 'Oh I'll go next week'. The whole time, I thought it was not much, but only afterwards did they say, 'You're really lucky you got it checked out now.'"