Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been married for 20 years, but their marriage isn't perfect, and that's exactly what saves it.

In an interview with Confidential, Jada was asked how the couple has beaten the odds, particularly in Hollywood, and stayed together for two decades.

"As long as you know that your relationship is not perfect, because that is when you get in trouble," she said. "Relating to the imperfections is what makes everything perfect and that you know a part of being in a relationship is growing together."

Will and Jada share two children, Jaden, 19, and Willow, 16.

Last year, Will told Britain's The Sun that counseling has helped save the marriage through tough times.

"I've done a lot of marriage counseling. What happens in a marriage once you do counseling, the truth comes out," he said. "And you sit across from your wife and you've said all of your truth and she has said all of her truth. You look at each other and you can't imagine you could ever possibly love each other again now the truth is out."

He added, "It creates a dark moment. But for me it's the dark before the dawn. When the truth comes out and people have to say who they are and what they think, you get to know who they are. I think that's the cleansing before you get to the other side that is understanding and moving forward in our relationship."

For years, the high-profile couple has been dogged with rumors that they have an open marriage. They both denied it, but they've been somewhat ambiguous in their denials.

In 2013, Jada told HuffPost Live, "I've always told Will, 'You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay.' Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I'm here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that's not for me to do for him. Or vice-versa."