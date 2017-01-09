Jamie Foxx was attacked by another restaurant patron at a popular Hollywood restaurant over the weekend and plenty of Tinseltown's biggest names were on hand to witness it.

TMZ is reporting that the actor was with friends at Catch, the newest see-and-be-seen spot, when a man approached his table to complain that the group was too loud. A witness told the website that the man wasn't too friendly during the table meeting either, saying, "You don't want to mess with me. I'm from New York."

A man at Jamie's table wasn't impressed, retorting with an expletive and telling the person that his hometown was Oakland.

After the short geography lesson, TMZ said there are varying accounts of what happened, but claimed that the man "lunged" at Jamie at actually made contact and even pulled him down to the table.

The witness told TMZ, who has grainy images and dark footage of the chaotic squabble, that Jamie won the battle, turning the guy around, putting him in a choke hold and taking him down.

The restaurant, naturally, sided with Jamie and kicked the guy out (remember, this is Hollywood). Catch was also littered with celebrities that night. Those who saw the scuffle included Jerry Bruckheimer, Cuba Gooding Jr., Michael Bay and Nicole Murphy.

Jamie didn't tweet about the incident.

The fight came after a nice week for the actor, one that saw him ringing in the new year with his rumored girlfriend of over three years, Katie Holmes.

"They're very serious," a source told Us Weekly of the relationship.