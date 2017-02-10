Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter has been released from the hospital, less than a week after suffering critical injures in an ATV accident.

Jamie Lynn's husband, Jamie Watson, revealed the news Friday on Instagram, showing an image of the little one smiling inside a medical helicopter. Her thankful mother is seen standing in front of the chopper.

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏 A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:17am PST

"Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," Jamie wrote. "Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed🙏"

On Feb. 5, Maddie was driving her ATV when she took a hard right to avoid running into a nearby drainage ditch, causing the vehicle to "enter the pond" on her mom and stepfather's property, a police report said.

"The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before [her parents'] eyes," it stated. "Within seconds the child's mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail. The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting."

She was freed after two minutes underwater.

The family pleaded for prayers and well wishes on social media as Maddie laid unconscious for two days. As Maddie recovered, Jamie shared an image that said, "Believe In Miracles."

Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y'all so much. A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

"Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y'all so much," he said.

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

On Feb. 8, Britney Spears, Maddie's aunt, wrote on Instagram: "We are so grateful to share that Maddie is making progress. Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let's all keep praying."