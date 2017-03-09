If January Jones has her way, she'll make the move to reality TV.

The "Mad Men" star told James Corden on March 8 that she's obsessed with "The Bachelor" franchise, and said her "dream" is to actually be "The Bachelorette."

"I'm grooming myself for [The Bachelorette] now. I asked my publicist," Jones said. "I'll have a couple of glasses of wine and Ben [Higgins] gets kicked off, and I'm like, 'Oh I'm gonna be the next Bachelorette and get that guy.' And then she says I would ruin my career. I get shot down. That's my dream."

James then asked January if she wants Ben, who is engaged to Lauren Bushnell, to call her and she slyly replied, "maybe," while using her hand to signal a phone call.

"I feel like this could happen," James said. Coincidentally, January was siting next to Samuel L. Jackson, who's daughter happens to work on the show.

"He's not even my favorite," January said of Ben, adding that current "Bachelor" star Nick Viall is "pretty cute."

Samuel said he was "amazed" that people in the audience even knew who she was talking about, but then admitted to watching a little reality TV as well.

"I used to watch 'Flavor of Love,'" the action star confessed. "[Flavor of Love] was on a couple of seasons. It was a lot longer than I Love New York. It's a shame that I even know those shows existed."

Maybe January got a makeover this week in advance of her plea for reality. On March 6 the actress drastically changed up her hair, ditching her shoulder-length, side-parted hair for a more "shag"-centric cut with bangs.

"Thanks for the shag," she captioned her March 6 Instagram post that showcased her new chop.

Nick... Ben... This could be your future.