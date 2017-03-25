In today's weird and wacky news, Jon Gosselin is now a stripper.

The former reality star, DJ, and father of 8 will make his debut as an exotic dancer at Dusk Nightclub in Caesars Atlantic City.

"I work at Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey. I'm a member of the Senate DJ group and I also help with Promotion. I DJ at the club sometimes, but I find promotion is more rewarding both financially and emotionally. I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome," Jon confirmed to ET.

He will be performing in the nightclub's "Men Untamed Revue Show" for the first time on April 1.

"I'm an integral part of the show," he continued. "Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I've felt like I belong to something and I'm not just out there on my own -- I feel as if I'm part of a fraternity or brotherhood."

Keep it weird, Jon.