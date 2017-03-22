With the good comes the bad. Josh Duggar has been served a court summons for using the likeness of a popular DJ on websites that he used during his infidelity scandal in 2015.

The summons comes a week after Josh and his wife, Anna, who stayed with him through the ordeal, announced that they are expecting their fifth child together.

In Touch Magazine obtained the legal papers on March 22 which show Josh was served at his work on March 13.

The eldest member of the Duggar children is being sued by Matthew McCarthy, whose image was apparently used by Josh as a front on multiple dating websites, including OKCupid.com and AshleyMadison.com, which facilitated extra-marital affairs.

Josh is reportedly being sued for "wrongful use of his image, and for damages." Matthew says he's received "harassing messages" and lost work from the scandal that he never asked to be a part of.

The "19 Kids and Counting" star admitted to cheating on his wife in August 2015 after a hack exposed that his credit card was linked to an account on Ashley Madison.

"I have been the biggest hypocrite ever," he said in a statement at the time. "While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife."

Josh is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.

"This legal case is the Duggars worst nightmare," a source told In Touch. "Josh and his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, are terrified of what this lawsuit will do to the Duggars' already tarnished reputation - and how many secrets will come spilling out."

Prior to news of his infidelity broke, it was reported that Josh had molested five girls, including his sisters, when he was a teenager.

"Jim Bob and Michelle are worried that McCarthy's lawyers will also depose members of their family, which means they will all be forced to talk about Josh's inappropriate sexual behavior, as well as the family's cover-up of what he did," In Touch's source said. "The Duggars are scared."