Kanye West is not down with The Donald anymore.

The rapper and the President of the United States lauded each other not long ago, famously meeting in New York in December. This came after Kanye said he didn't vote in the November 2016 election, but he would have cast his ballot for Donald Trump if he did.

After Kanye and Trump met in New York, the then President-elect said the rapper was "a good man" and added that they've been friends for "a long time." Kanye said at the time that he just wanted to take a picture with the 45th President, but he tweeted about the meeting.

Kanye seems to have changed his tune. On Monday, he took down all references to Trump, and sources tell TMZ he's unhappy with Trump's first two weeks in office.

"I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change," he tweeted after their infamous meeting. "I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues... These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago."

TMZ says Kanye is specifically upset with the President over the "Muslim ban" and it's "turned him against" Trump.

Following the December meeting, Us quoted a source who said, "Kanye respects the idea that Trump was able to speak to a group of people in the country that had been largely forgotten by the media. He looks at Trump as a celebrity who is able to influence the greatest office in the world, not as a politician."

The insider added, "Kanye believes celebrities can be more powerful than our politicians. Just because the Internet or the media is framing something in one way — like Hillary [Clinton] winning the election — doesn't always mean that that's a representation of what's going on in reality."