Kate Beckinsale's divorce from her estranged husband Len Wiseman looks like it will be smooth sailing.

The director filed for divorce last October, but Kate responded to the petition on April 21, TMZ reported.

In the documents obtained by TMZ, the actress said she wants to keep her jewelry and personal effects. In addition, she wants to keep all of the earnings she made after they separated. The problem (and it's not a big problem) is that heather Kate nor Len listed a separation date.

The former couple has no children, so there is custody issue. Kate is reserving the right to spousal support.

Split rumors hit the estranged duo in November 2015 after Len was seen out with model CJ Franco. A few months earlier, Kate was seen without her wedding ring, as well.

In October 2016, Len filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. It's believed that an iron-clad prenup is in place from their 2004 nuptials.

"They are still friendly and spend time together in L.A. when Kate is there," a source told People magazine in 2015, adding that "there has been no drama."

"It's just not Kate's style," continued the source. "They have both had complicated schedules and have grown apart."