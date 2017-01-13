He put a ring on it! Kate Mara and her "Fantastic Four" co-star Jamie Bell are hearing wedding bells.

The couple is engaged, their rep confirmed to E! News on Friday, Jan. 13.

Jim Smeal / BEI / Shutterstock / Rex USA

Speculation that the two got engaged started last week after Kate was spotted in New York City wearing a large ring on her ring finger.

The actress also slyly showed off the ring this past weekend while cheering on her favorite football teams, the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers (her dad's side of the family owns the Giants, her mom's side owns the Steelers).

Last year, engagement rumors surrounded the couple, as well, after she was seen donning a ring, but they both flatly denied it at the time.

Kate and Jamie were first spotted getting cozy in spring 2015 after their superhero movie had wrapped.

Matt Baron / BEI / Shutterstock / Rex USA

In August 2015, an Instagram post showed them cuddling while hanging out with friends on a California beach.

"They 100% looked like they were a couple," an onlooker said at the time. "They had their arms around one another the whole time and they looked totally in love.

"They were holding each other the whole time," the onlooker continued. "They didn't let go. They were hugging and walking with their arms around each other and were totally focused on one another. They were walking the dog, but even when the dog was running off they were still focused on each other."

This will be Jamie's second marriage, as he was married to Evan Rachel Wood for 19 months before splitting in 2014. They share one child. Kate has never been married.