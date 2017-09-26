"Game of Thrones" couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are said to be engaged, according to a new report.

"They're yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they've got engaged," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "Kit's known for ages he wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first."

Kit has tried to avoid speaking too much about their relationship, telling Esquire, "It's as much her relationship as it is mine and I can't speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that's what I'll say about that."

But in sharing his favorite memory of shooting the fantasy drama with L'Uomo Vogue, he did let something slip about falling in love with Rose, who played his character Jon Snow's love interest, Ygritte the Wildling, before she left the show in 2014.

"The three weeks in Iceland where we shot the second season... because the country is beautiful, the light of the North magic, and why it was there that I fell in love," he said. "If you are attracted to a person and in fiction is your love interest, it becomes easy to fall in love..."

Kit, 30 also shared his excitement about moving in with Rose, also 30, during an interview with James Corden in June.

"I've moved in with my other best friend, Rose, so I'm very happy," he said. "It's going well, so she's got all sorts of ideas for the house. I said to her, cause she's moved into my house, 'Look darling, it's important that this is our space. That it feels like our space. That you haven't just moved into mine. Move anything you want around, change anything, chuck anything out.'"

The two have yet to address the engagement rumors.