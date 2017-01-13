Death, taxes and speculation about Kylie Jenner's body: things you just can't avoid.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is no stranger to any of this, and she's again facing speculation that she's enlarged her breasts after a series of Instagram images.

☺️ we used "North Star" "Duchess" & "Sandy" from #TheRoyalPeachPalette today.. Thank you thank you guys for the love today can't believe we sold out so fast. Follow @kyliecosmetics to stay updated on the next restock 🍑 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Kylie shared several images of her wearing a tight black tank top. Her breasts appeared pushed up and (maybe?) larger than normal.

Who's watching @revengebody tonight on E! ?! I know I am 😜 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

She made no reference to her clothing or her body in the captions, only touting her Kylie Cosmetics line. She also managed to plug Khloe Kardashian's new E! show "Revenge Body," which premiered on Jan. 12.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Kylie has long denied getting a boob job, saying it's all smoke and mirrors, but the rumors still persist (she denied getting lip injections for years, too, before finally coming clean).

👩🏼 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

In December, she was accused of getting an augmentation after another Instagram photo showed her breasts looking big in a leopard print top.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:21am PST

In September 2015, the reality star said on her website and app that she wears push-up bras to make her breasts look bigger and nothing more.

"I don't share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I've gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven't," she said. "I just use the Bombshell by Victoria's Secret [bra]. It's life-changing. I've gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends."

She once famously said that her enlarged boob photos can be attributed to "that time of the month," adding that "They will deflate soon. And it will be a sad sad day."

Last August she countered claims on her website, as well.

"No, people - I haven't gotten breast implants! Everyone is obsessed with that," she said. "Truth is, as I've gotten older, I've gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I've definitely filled out."

Don't expect these rumors to end anytime soon.