Iconic TV host Larry King revealed he's been secretly battling lung cancer.

Well, to hear him tell it, he's not "battling" anything.

Guillermo Proano/WENN.com

"It wasn't really a battle. It was really strange, Mario," she told Extra's Mario Lopez. "I have a checkup every year. I've gone through a lot in my life — I've had a heart attack and heart surgery. Part of my checkup is the chest X-ray, and that is the protocol. I do it every year... it was always normal. Then the doctor says, 'I see a little spot here. Let's do a CAT scan, so they do a CAT scan, and they say, 'Let's do a PET scan'… I don't think there are any other scans."

In his chat with "Extra," Larry said doctors weren't sure if the spot was malignant or benign, but told him they wanted to get rid of it.

"On July 17, I had the surgery here at [Cedars Sinai Hospital.] They took it out. It was malignant," he said. "They were going to take it out if it was malignant or benign. They tested it. They said, 'You are fine.' It was stage 1."

Larry added, "I had no clue at all. If I had not had the chest X-ray, it would have progressed."

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

The TV legend praised the doctors and now wants to encourage people to get checked.

"The reason I go public with it is to tell people, 'Get a chest X-ray.' I smoked for thirty years. The day of the heart attack, I never smoked again, and I smoked three packs a day — I smoked in the shower," he said. "Thirty years later, I said to the doctor, 'Is this connected with that?' Absolutely."

PS3 / WENN

He's now officially on the mend.

"I feel good, I get my checkups, I stay healthy and I love working," he said, "I do Ora.TV, I do politicking, I still make speeches, I'm active."