Former One Directioner Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole are forever linked thanks to the recent birth of their son, but are they secretly linked in holy matrimony, too?

In an interview on SiriusXM with the Morning Mash Up, Liam referred to Cheryl as his "wife" while joking about his favorite hamburger.

"I left my wife and child at home and I was straight out to In-N-Out Burger," he joked.

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

He was not pressed on his choice of words or the status of his relationship with Cheryl, although shortly after Bear was born there were reports that they were quietly planning to tied the knot. During the chat, he was asked about his child, Bear Grey, who Liam was happy to gush over.

"I did all the first day's worth of [diaper] changes, because [Cheryl] was so tired, she slept more or less," he said. "All day, there was no poo. I was like this is great, I can handle this."

It was around 5 am one day that Bear began crying and the "X Factor" judge wanted to try changing the diaper for the first time.

"I was like go on babes, this was her first ever [diaper] change. So he poos for the first time, of course he does," Liam said. "Secondly, sprouts off [starts weeing]. I'm looking at him thinking this didn't happen to me all day. That's so unfair. She had to give birth to him and she was the one who got weed on first."

Mark Robert Milan / Getty Images North America

While promoting his album, he also confirmed that the tattoo on his arm is Cheryl's eye, as he reportedly added, "Sometimes it feels like she's always watching."

During an interview with Total Access he spoke about how much he misses his 7-week-old son, but said he's in communication with him every day.

"We're always Facetiming and the other day he smiled at me for the first time, it was so special," he said. "I just want to spend every moment with him but [Cheryl] is so great, she does everything on her own, she's been amazing."

Beretta / Sims / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

Liam and Cheryl began dating in early 2016.