Superman and his lady love are together again, 20 years after their show ended!

On June 20, Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain, who famously starred in "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" in the mid 90s, reunited high above Australia (fitting, that they reunited high in the air, isn't it?)

Teri shared a photo of the moment from atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Soaring together again. So fun to reunite. Thanks to #bridgeclimbsydney. #loisandclark #deancain A post shared by Teri Hatcher (@officialterihatcher) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

"Soaring together again. So fun to reunite. Thanks to #bridgeclimbsydney. #loisandclark #deancain," she said, as both wore safety harnesses.

A smiling Teri was seen with her arms wrapped about her former costar in the image, looking similar to how her Lois Lane character was often seen around Dean, who played Clark Kent, Superman's alter ego.

Dean remained stoic, like Superman, with an arm raised in the air.

PF1 / WENN

"Teri was nails. I was terrified," told a fan on Twitter of the reunion high in the sky.

He posted another image from the bridge with a few of his friends in which he admitted how scared he was.

"Looking confident. Shaking in my boots!!! #rollwithfamily #harborbridgeclimb #sydney #fearofheights #supanova," he said.

Actress Julie Benz, who starred in "Dexter," also shared a snap from the Bridge with a crew of friends.

"If you ever climb the #sydneyharborbridge this is the crew to do it with!!," she said.

Dean and Teri are in the Land Down Under for Supernova Comic Con and Gaming Expo.