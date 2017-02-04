Let it burn!

After splitting with fiance James Packer in October 2016, Mariah Carey finally did something about that $250,000 custom Valentino wedding dress that she was going to walk down the aisle in.

The actual dress is reportedly the one she throws into a fire pit in her new music video, "I Don't."

In the scene, she just watches it burn and continues to sing, "Cause when you love someone / You just don't treat them bad / You messed up all we had / Probably think I'm coming back, but I don't."

The drama of Mariah's love life can also be seen on her E! reality show, "Mariah's World."

On the show, we see how she flirted with her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka while struggling to keep her relationship with James together.

Rumors surfaced that Mariah was not faithful to James, but a source told Us Weekly that she never cheated.

During her show's finale episode, Mariah told her manager Stella Bulochnikov that the relationship with James was over.

"He really put you through hell, unapologetically," Mariah said to Stella.

And then the episode showed Mariah making out with Bryan on the beach in Hawaii after breaking up with James.

Mariah admitted that she felt, "like a weight had been lifted."

After the show taped, Mariah was very PDA with Bryan but played coy.

In early December 2016, the "Today" show asked her about their relationship.

"I refuse to answer under the grounds that it may incriminate me," she said before changing the subject.

Meanwhile, Bryan couldn't help but express his feelings for Mariah. Around that same time, he admitted to E!, "I've always had a thing for Mariah. I love her so much."

Another wedding dress may be needed, after all!