She's back! Mariah Carey is going to be bringing her own brand of diva back to Las Vegas, and she'll be taking in quite a haul of cash, too.

The Blast reported that Mimi has booked a two-year residency deal at The Venetian hotel, just a few resorts north from Caesars Palace, where she recently wrapped up a two-year residency deal.

The report says that Mariah's show will begin in March 2018 and will pay her in the low eight figures. Under terms of the deal, Mariah would play several stretches of shows throughout the year in the Venetian Theater, which seats 1,800, a far cry from the 4,300-seat Colosseum where she performed her "Mariah: #1 to Infinity" show from 2015 to 2017.

The new deal was supposedly put together by Mariah's longtime manager, Stella Bulochnikov, before the two parted ways.

Before heading to The Venetian and toward her massive payday, though, Mariah will return to The Colosseum for five holiday-themed performances, called "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

What Mariah will be wearing for any of the her upcoming performances isn't known, but the hitmaker seems to follow no common sense fashion rules, like never putting $900 heels in cement on purpose!