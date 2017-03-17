Is this the beginning of Meghan Markle's swan song on "Suits?"

A source told E! News on March 17 that Meghan is "ready to be done with 'Suits'" and with "acting in general."

Her desire to retire from acting has been a long time coming, the source said, adding that she began to shift her attention elsewhere before she started dating Prince Harry.

"Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting," the source added. "She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy."

Her philanthropy is part of what Harry loves about her.

Harry is reportedly attracted to Meghan's commitment to humanitarian work -- she's a well-traveled UN Advocate for Women's Leadership and Political Participation who supports the UN's gender equality campaign. She's also visited Rwanda to work on a clean water project and has spent time in Afghanistan lending her support to military forces and their families, the Sunday Express reported in October. She's also a global ambassador for World Vision Canada ("Suits" is filmed in Toronto, where she lives.)

With Meghan now drawing more paparazzi attention than ever, the source said, she's "just keeping a super low profile right now."

"Meghan is the darling of Toronto," E!'s source said. "Locals love her so much and she really engaged herself into the community when she moved here for 'Suits' years ago. The city basically adopted her and she fit right in. She's just not as accessible now but she's always been so kind and genuinely so sweet to people around town."

In November, Kensington Palace confirmed her and Harry's relationship.

"I'm super excited for her," her "Suits" costar Patrick J. Adams said last month. "As you can imagine, it is a massive deal, obviously, if you hadn't noticed. I didn't wanna get involved. I just wanted to say, 'I love you, I support you, I hope you're happy. You seem really happy' and if she ever needed anybody to talk to in the madness—'cause it is madness, it's madness what the world puts somebody through when they're going through this process."

He added, "But if there's anyone in the world who is designed to be able to deal with it and deal with it professionally, it's Meghan Markle."