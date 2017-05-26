Melanie Brown's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte is dead broke and homeless as his divorce with the former Spice Girl moves forward, he claims.

He's now asking for his estranged wife to pay him a pretty penny.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, Stephen filed legal documents in which she said he's "couch surfing with friends" and can't afford a place.

The website said Stephen doesn't specify how much he wants in spousal support, but suffice it to say that he's looking to get paid. He did indicate in the paperwork that he wants at least $200,000 for his divorce lawyers and $55,000 for his accountant.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"We lived a very comfortable, upper-class lifestyle ... money was never an obstacle," he said.

Mel B's ex said she has a $60,000 balance on his credit card and no longer pays it, which is destroying his credit.

While she argues that he's bringing in no money at all, Mel is raking in the cash, taking home between $220,000 and $250,000 a month. According to him, she inked a $1.587 mil from "America's Got Talent" in 2015. He adds that she gets $300,000 a year from Jenny Craig and $400,000 a year from other miscellaneous projects.

Stephen says he was close to inking a $500,000 deal, but negative stories about him in the press caused that deal to collapse.

Mike Windle / Getty Images North America

Mel B pulled the plug on her marriage in March and it got ugly quick. She alleged that during their nearly 10-year marriage he abused her and sexually exploited her. She even claimed that Stephen got their nanny pregnant, but forced her to have an abortion. Stephen has denied it all.

Mel initially filed for joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old Madison, but later changed her mind and said she wanted sole custody of her. Mel has two other kids from previous relationships, and said she doesn't want Stephen to have any contact with them whatsoever.