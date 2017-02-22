Nick Cannon is father for the third time.

The former "America's Got Talent" host announced on Wednesday, Feb. 22 that his son was born on Feb. 21.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened," he captioned a black-and-white photo of himself holding his child.

In November, Nick confirmed that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, was pregnant with his child during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

"Who said it wasn't mine?" Nick replied when asked about Brittany's pregnancy. "I've got a baby on the way … absolutely ... God said be fruitful and multiply. I'm doing the lord's work out here."

Rumors that he was expecting a little bundle of joy surfaced in early November.

Coincidentally, Nick has a new single out titled, "Baby on the Way."

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Nick said of his impending third child, "It's outstanding. Honestly, they say even in unexpected situations, you still embrace the beauty of bringing a life into this world, because that is what life is all about."

Nick is already a dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 5, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

A source told Us Weekly that Nick is "really excited" about the birth. "He loves babies!"

In December, Nick revealed his conversation with Mariah about the new baby.

"She came at me first about it, so it was actually easier," he told Power 106. "I don't know how she heard about it, but she called me, and she was funny with it. She was like, 'Mm-hmm, I heard about you out here in these streets.'"

He added that the twins he shares with Mariah are "excited" about the baby -- and that the child was not a mistake. "I've always wanted five kids," he said. "Just because my marriage was over didn't mean I couldn't continue my family."