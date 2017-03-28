Nina Dobrev's "longest relationship" has ended in sad fashion.

The actress' beloved 18-year-old cat, who had nine different names, has died. On March 27, she shared a heartbreaking series of images of her favorite feline, who she called her "rock."

"To my sweet sweet angel, As I look back on the last 18 years together, I smile through my tears," she said. "You brought me so much joy, love, unlimited cuddles and so many sandpaper kisses. I still remember the first day I brought you home, the size of a tea cup purring as I held you in my hands. You were so fragile and furry, as soft as the worlds tiniest cashmere blanket. I knew in that moment you were my soulmate. From there our long journey began and we were inseparable."

In her post, she spoke of all the different places that she and her cat had traveled.

@nina / Instagram

"Our last chapter and final destination was here in Los Angeles," she said. "I hope I was able to give you a beautiful happy life filled with love, because that's what you gave me. Saying goodbye to you on Saturday was the most difficult thing I have had to do in my life."

She continued, "It was bittersweet, but I'm so happy I got to hold you in my arms one last time. My heart hurts, I miss you more than I words can explain but I can still feel your presence, energy and light. I know you're still with me and will always be a part of me, no matter where I go. In sickness and in health until death do us part. My longest relationship, my rock, my best friend."

She then listed off all nine names that her cat went by, including Bambi, Jami, Jamilia, Lynx, Jami Lynx, Jinx, Jimmy Jam, Poop and Jammie.

Just a few days before her kitty's death, Nina celebrated her, ironically on National Puppy Day.

"She follows me everywhere I go, she loves me unconditionally, she sleeps with me (often on me), she licks me," she wrote, "she constantly begs for food, I pick up her poop. I love you, you furry little critter."