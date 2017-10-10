Oprah Winfrey is one of the most bankable personalities on the face of the earth... If only the bank actually knew.

While playing a game for Ellen DeGeneres' YouTube segment "Ellen's Burning Questions," Oprah revealed that she only recently stepped foot inside a bank, something she hadn't done in 29 years!

Macguyver/WENN.com

"I went to the bank recently because I hadn't been to the bank since 1988," she said after Ellen asked Oprah what her ATM pin number was (Oprah didn't know and said she didn't have one.)

"What did you go to the bank for?" Ellen asked. Oprah deadpanned, "To deposit a million dollars."

No joke, she had a seven-figure check she wanted to deposit.

"Yeah, I just wanted to go there just to do it. I stood in line, just to do it," the TV legend said.

Ellen, who also couldn't exactly remember the last time she went to the bank, asked how that moment felt.

"It felt fantastic," Oprah said before clarifying the amount of her deposit, stating, "Actually, it was $2 million."