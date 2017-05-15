Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne renewed their wedding vows on Mother's Day in Las Vegas, according to a multiple reports.

The vow renewal went down inside a small chapel inside Wynn Las Vegas, The Mirror reported on May 15. The report claimed that Ozzy wrote his own vows and read them in front of Sharon and a very intimate groups of family and friends, including their daughter Kelly Osbourne.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Ozzy reportedly really wanted them to renew their vows on Mother's Day.

The vow renewal comes a year after the duo was headed for a split after the rocker cheated on Sharon with a hairstylist.

Neither Sharon nor Ozzy have publicly confirmed the vow renewal, but Sharon did post a photo of her and her husband to Instagram on May 14 and the background appears to be the Wynn.

The best Mother's Day ever! A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on May 14, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Ozzy and Sharon have been married for 35 years and had spoken openly about wanting to say "I do" all over again.

Brian Rasic / Rex / Rex USA

In late 2016, Wonderwall.com caught up with Kelly and spoke about her parent's desire to renew their vows.

"I definitely want to be a flower girl and do like an impromptu dance routine down the aisle. … It's not about me. It's about them. They love each other so much. It's almost sickening. And if they make out in public one more time, I think I'm going to throw up," she said. "You should've seen them last night: They have this huge massive mansion house, and they're tucked in a little corner in the kitchen on the couch cuddling and watching TV. I was like, 'I'm just gonna drop this off and leave you guys to it. I'll see you later!' It's really nice to watch."

She added, "Everyone goes through hard times, but they're the definition of true love. To see them fall so deeply in love with each other all over again time and time again, it makes me realize how special my family is."