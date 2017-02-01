Pamela Anderson is glammed down and still looking good.

Over the years, the former "Baywatch" star has been seen glammed up and done up to the nth degree, but recently she ditched her ultra red carpet ready look for something more tame and more natural.

It was the ultimate make-under and not how you picture someone with 14 Playboy covers.

On Jan. 27 at the Best Award Gala 40th Edition in Paris, Pam wore a black-and-white strapless Vivienne Westwood gown, a very appropriate high-end dress for the event. However, it was her clean look that caught the eye of many.

The 49-year-old former Playboy model donned light blush and a simple matching lip color. Her hair was also kept simple with her blond locks flowing naturally past her shoulders.

Despite her often flawless looks, Pam has said in the past that she doesn't get too involved with her look.

"I'm a coconut oil fanatic and I love the coconut from SunLife. They get me all the gooey coconut out of it and I just eat it. I think it's really good for your skin, good for your hair, good for everything, from the inside out," she told Harper's Bazaar in March 2016 in a story that dubbed her the most "down to earth bombshell."

"And I just use coconut oil that you buy at the store to cook with, and I leave it in the shower or I soak it when I'm in the bathtub so it melts and I'll use it all just as moisturizer for my face, my body, my hair, everything. I don't think those really expensive products do anything better than household products."

Pam has actually been on record saying she likes the aging process and loves that fact that she's no longer a spring chicken.

"I actually like aging," she told W last year. "I have great older female role models in my life, including my amazing mom, who have glitz, glamour, and all sorts of fun. Getting older isn't the end. I know I have so much to look forward to."