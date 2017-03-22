It sounds like Paris Hilton expects to be a betrothed woman sooner rather than later.

The heiress was walking into LAX on March 22 hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, "Leftovers" star Chris Zylka, when a TMZ approached her and asked if Chris was "the one." Paris smiled and nodded her head. Chris, upon hearing her answer, smiled.

She also told the cameraman that they two are currently moving in together and to "stay tuned" on when a proposal is coming.

Paris and Chris have certainly been on a fast track romance. They duo was first spotted together around Valentine's Day and they flaunted their relationship on social media. On her 36th birthday on Feb. 17, Paris posted an image of them sharing a passionate kiss.

She's continued flaunting the romance with a series of lovey-dovey photographs on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. In one image, the heiress posed with Chris and "Pretty Little Liars" actress Ashley Benson, calling the two "my loves." She posted another with the caption, "The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic..."

In February, a source told Page Six, "They have never been happier and they make the perfect couple."

For Chris, he better like politics because Paris told cameras on Wednesday that she's serious about being a politician.

"I told you, Paris for president one day," she said.