TMZ is exclusively reporting that rapper Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Washington.

Steven Lawton / Getty Images North America

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the women claims the incident occurred while on the hip hop star's tour bus in Washington, where he's been performing with Florida Georgia Line, as they were set to hit the stage on Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington.

Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ added that the alleged rape occurred early Saturday morning at about 3:45 AM, and that Nelly has been specifically said to be the one who committed the act.

And TMZ also posted a video of Nelly appearing in good spirits while taking hits and blowing out smoke, hours before the arrest, telling fans that the first one to come up to him and say "all work and no play," would be given four free tickets to "tomorrow's" Ridgefield show.

Professionally known as Nelly, 42, the rapper, singer and actor whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, was booked on second degree rape charges Saturday morning at around 7 AM, TMZ reports, adding that he was in custody at the time their news story broke.

SI1 / WENN

Born in Austin, Texas, the rapper is best known for his Midwest sound, busting on to the scene with 2000 album "Country Grammar," which sold over 8.4 million copies. His follow-up in 2002 "Nellyville," brought memorable number one hits like "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma" (featuring Kelly Rowland).'

Nelly's lawyer commented to TMZ: "Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."