Gruesome details have emerged about the crime scene of a New Jersey double murder.

And there's a direct link to former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Kim DePaola.

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

According to TMZ, two badly burned bodies were found on March 17 in a car that belongs to Kim, who appeared on the Bravo reality show from 2010 to 2013.

Both people -- who have yet to be positively identified -- were shot in the head "execution style," law enforcement sources told a New York NBC News station.

According to TMZ, Kim's son Chris Camiscioli regularly drove the car -- which appeared to be an Audi S line -- that's at the center of the double murder.

@kimdposche / Instagram

One of Chris's friends drove him to the airport in the car on March 15 and, despite being told to take the vehicle back to his house and leave it there, the friend instead kept the car while Chris was out of town, reports TMZ.

Family sources told the site that Chris hasn't been able to reach the friend and is "extremely worried."

The parents of the friend, Aaron Anderson, have not heard from their son, reports NBC. "I've been calling him and it's going to voicemail," his mother said. "I would have heard from him."

NBC further reports that witnesses who live near the crime scene, which is on East 28th Street in Paterson, New Jersey, told police they heard two gunshots then saw the car burst into flames minutes later.

Sources told NBC that the bodies were so badly burned that investigators couldn't immediately determine the victims' gender or race and that dental records are being pulled to help identify the deceased.

Firefighters had to cut the roof off the car to get to the bodies.

Kim posted a message about the shocking crime on Instagram on March 19 as news reports swirled. "I am humbled by the outpour[ing] of love and support during this very difficult time," she wrote in an image captioned "Thank you to everyone for your support!!!!" She continued, "My son and I are both safe. Our deepest condolences go out to the victims' families of this truly horrific tragedy."

Thank you to everyone for your support!!!! A post shared by Kim DePaola (@kimdposche) on Mar 19, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

No arrests have been made and a motive has not been determined. However, reports NBC, investigators are looking into whether drugs could have been involved.