Robin Thicke is being investigated by the Department of Child and Family services for alleged physical abuse against his son, but the singer says the allegations are all hogwash and believes it's all sour grapes because his ex-wife wasn't allowed at his father's funeral last month.

TMZ reported that Robin and Paula Patton, his ex, have been tangled up in a custody battle over their son, Julian, for nearly two weeks because of the allegations, and the actress is trying to limit the singer's access to Julian.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, a judge denied her request, but the investigation continues.

The celebrity website said Julian, 6, told school officials at the beginning of the year that Robin had spanked him on more than one occasion. The school then took the information to DCFS on January 3rd, which triggered an investigation.

Almost immediately, Paula filed an emergency order asking the family law judge to restrict Robin's contact with Julian to monitored daytime visits only, the report says.

According to legal docs, Paula told Robin, "Julian is scared of you."

Robin has admitted to spanking the child, but said it was without excessive force.

"On a very rare occasion and only as a last resort, I will use light spanking, but it is consistent with the law -- open hand on the butt," he says in legal documents. "This is the type of discipline to which Paula and I agreed during our marriage."

Robin believes that Paula is trying to pay him back for blocking her from attending Alan Thicke's funeral on Dec. 20.

"Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father and often made negative comments to me about my father," he said in documents. "As such, she was not welcome at his funeral."

The website says Robin and Paula have both been interviewed once by family services, while Julian has been interviewed twice.