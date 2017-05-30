Ryan Seacrest has been off the market since he reconnected with his girlfriend, Shayna Terese Taylor, but now the two are official... Instagram official.

On May 30, the model and personal chef posted a snap of her and Ryan on a romantic Memorial Day weekend vacation in Turks and Caicos. The image, which she captioned with heart emojis, shows her sitting on Ryan's lap while he kisses her on the cheek.

💚💙💛 A post shared by Shayna Terese Taylor (@shaynateresetaylor) on May 30, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Ryan, 42, and Shayna, 26, previously dated but split in late 2014 before reconnecting last year. They stepped out together publicly in April while attending the MOCA Gala in Los Angeles.

Brian To/WENN.com

On May 11, People magazine reported that the couple had moved in together in Ryan's new Manhattan pad, which he picked up after landing the "Live With Kelly and Ryan" co-hosting gig, which required him to relocate from Los Angeles to New York City.

Ryan has been linked to many women over the years, including Julianne Hough, whom he dated for three years.

During one of his first days as co-host of "Live," he said that he almost proposed to an ex but didn't specify which one.

"I did get close and I didn't do it and it was the right move," he said. "But I love the idea [of marriage]."

Ryan has not posted any images of his lady to his social media platforms... yet.