They were first spotted together in May, but things are getting serious between Scarlett Johansson and "SNL" star Colin Jost. In fact, they've now met each other's families, according to People magazine.

"They're very much in love. It's serious," a friend tells the mag. "They're both very respectful of each other's careers and very supportive. They're super cute together."

Since filing for divorce from Romain Dauriac in March, Scarlett has been seen out with several men, but she always seemed to circle back to Colin. Last week, the low-profile couple even celebrated Scarlett's birthday together in the Hamptons.

"She would go dates with Colin and be very excited after," a second source said. "It took awhile for them to be exclusive, but they are now. Scarlett is very happy with Colin."

An industry source added that while "Scarlett likes to be in love and has not changed a bit in that area, Colin is good for her because she likes smart men, especially writer types. She is a very bright girl and always searching for that perfect match."

Colin fits well into her world, the source said.

For Colin, he seemed to have a crush on Scarlett earlier on.

He "was always attracted to her every time she came around the show," a friend of the funnyman said. "Colin is very smart, down to earth, witty, thoughtful. He's hardworking and really dedicated. He's just a nice, normal average guy. He probably was like, 'How did this happen?'"