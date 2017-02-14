"Shahs of Sunset" star Golnesa ''GG'' Gharachedaghi made a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Feb. 14, telling her 459,000 Instagram followers that she and her longtime boyfriend Shalom secretly got married last month.

She then, for whatever reason, deleted the Instagram post.

E! News reports that she posted a video before taking it down.

"January 25, 2017 We walked into a courthouse just to see what type of paperwork is needed for getting married. They sarcastically told us there's a small chapel we could go to and do it right then," she captioned a video of the ceremony. "An hour later, we walked out of that chapel as husband & wife. We clearly weren't dressed for it and I couldn't stop laughing from shock... but f--k it... we're not like ordinary people."

On Tuesday, E! says the reality TV star also shared another image from the day she got engaged to her man, but deleted that one as well.

Ready A post shared by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Jan 3, 2017 at 3:48pm PST

"Happy Valentine's Day to my hubs," she allegedly wrote. "This was the day you proposed... it was 13 degrees in NYC, we barely had enough clothes on, my tears kept freezing down my face, you pulled off the sweetest surprise proposal and with the most beautiful ring. I'll never forget that day! Asheghetam!!!"

The couple got engaged on Dec. 18, 2016. At the time GG shared an Instagram photo of the proposal, which included a billboard in New York City's Times Square that read, "Golnesa, My Love, My Everything... Will You Marry Me?"

In the middle of Times Square... he asked... and I said... HELL YESSSSS! So happy to spend my life with him. I love you @shalom310 A post shared by Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (@gg_golnesa) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:32pm PST

In sharing a photo of the billboard and the ring, she captioned the image, "In the middle of Times Square... he asked... and I said... HELL YESSSSS! So happy to spend my life with him. I love you @shalom310."