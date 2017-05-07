"Shahs of Sunset" star Lilly Ghalichi married her fiance Dara Mir in Beverly Hills on May 6.

The couple said "I do" at The Beverly Hilton in front of friends and family, many of whom shared images of the ceremony on social media.

"Congratulations @lillyghalichi and Dara! We're so happy for you guys!," Duke Images, who photographed the wedding said of an image of the beaming bride and groom.

Congratulations @lillyghalichi and Dara! We're so happy for you guys! ❤️ Incredible custom gown by @ryanandwalter Makeup by @makeupbyariel Hair by @etienneortega #dukeimages A post shared by Duke Photography (@dukeimages) on May 6, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

Lilly wore a stunning gown from Ryan & Walter Bridal. The bridal shop shared images of Lilly moments before walking down the aisle.

Just moments before our beautiful bride @lillyghalichi walks down the aisle. #RyanAndWalter #GhalichiGlam Photo by @dukeimages Hair by @etienneortega Makeup by @makeupbyariel A post shared by Ryan & Walter Bridal (@ryanandwalter) on May 6, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

The couple's friend Mahmoud Sidani also shared a stunning image of the couple kissing in front of a wall of flowers after they became man and wife.

If I can one day find a love, worth a fraction of the love you both share, I would consider myself lucky. Your happily ever after begins now ❤️ I love you both so much! A post shared by Mahmoud Sidani (@mrmoudz) on May 6, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

"If I can one day find a love, worth a fraction of the love you both share, I would consider myself lucky," Mahmoud said. "Your happily ever after begins now ❤️ I love you both so much!"

Lilly starred on the Bravo show from 2012 to 2014.

FayesVision/WENN.com

The couple began dating in March 2016 and got engaged five months later.

Guests at the wedding included Gigi and Bella Hadid's dad Mohamed Hadid and "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" stars Dorothy Wang and Jonny Drubel.

@lillyghalichi The boys are out to celebrate.. @shahinsafae @shayansafae @mrmoudz @charbelzoecouture A post shared by Mohamedhadid (@mohamedhadid) on May 6, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

"Our girl @lillyghalichi is getting married!!!! #10years #texas," Dorothy wrote while sharing a pic of her and Jonny outside of the hotel.

Our girl @lillyghalichi is getting married!!!! #10years #texas A post shared by DOROTHY WANG ✨ (@dorothywang) on May 6, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Congrats to the happy couple!