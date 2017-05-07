'Shahs of Sunset' star Lilly Ghalichi gets married
"Shahs of Sunset" star Lilly Ghalichi married her fiance Dara Mir in Beverly Hills on May 6.
The couple said "I do" at The Beverly Hilton in front of friends and family, many of whom shared images of the ceremony on social media.
"Congratulations @lillyghalichi and Dara! We're so happy for you guys!," Duke Images, who photographed the wedding said of an image of the beaming bride and groom.
Lilly wore a stunning gown from Ryan & Walter Bridal. The bridal shop shared images of Lilly moments before walking down the aisle.
The couple's friend Mahmoud Sidani also shared a stunning image of the couple kissing in front of a wall of flowers after they became man and wife.
"If I can one day find a love, worth a fraction of the love you both share, I would consider myself lucky," Mahmoud said. "Your happily ever after begins now ❤️ I love you both so much!"
Lilly starred on the Bravo show from 2012 to 2014.
The couple began dating in March 2016 and got engaged five months later.
Guests at the wedding included Gigi and Bella Hadid's dad Mohamed Hadid and "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" stars Dorothy Wang and Jonny Drubel.
"Our girl @lillyghalichi is getting married!!!! #10years #texas," Dorothy wrote while sharing a pic of her and Jonny outside of the hotel.
Congrats to the happy couple!
