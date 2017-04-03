Three months ago, "Shahs of Sunset" star Reza Farahan decided to make a change in his life to become a healthier person. It's working!

The reality star posted a side by side image to Instagram on April 3 showing the dramatic difference between himself now and December 2016.

"Does my face look different?," she said. "On the left is December 20th 2016 and 40lbs heavier and the right is a photo I just snapped! I'm almost there, but I'm not gonna rest until I have a six pack! I'm actually going to try to be healthier and have a better body than I had in my 20's, and a b---- was lookin' fly back then. No more🐷, just💪 from now on! #shahs #shahsofsunset #fit #workout."

Just a few days before, he shared a side by side image of his midsection to show the difference.

"The day after Christmas I started a weight loss program and a b---- has been hard at work," he said. "I wanted to get my body back to where it used to be in my 20's and 30's! I'm not gonna lie, it was hard AF, but a b---- was diligent and a b---- was militant and a b---- did it! I LOST 40 F'ing LBS and I feel great! Just thought I'd share!"

Reza has posted several images of his progress over the last several months.

He shared a selife when he was around the 30 pound weight loss mark, saying "Not feelin' like 🐷anymore, but got a few more to go."