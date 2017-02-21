For Simon Cowell, money was not an object when it came to his son's 3rd birthday.

The "X Factor" judge reportedly dropped $12,000 on Eric's party at London's Mandarin Oriental hotel, according to The Sun.

"Eric's party was really over the top and fabulous," a source told the U.K. newspaper. "Simon spent over $12,000 making it a wonderful day for Eric and all the guests. The cake was dinosaur themed and everything in the room was dinosaur themed too."

There was even a "real life" dinosaur in the room.

ZJJG / LNG / WENN

Last year, on Eric's second birthday, Simon threw a bash at The Arts Club, a swanky member-only spot.

At this year's party, Eric and Simon were surrounded by friends and family, including Katie Price, who brought along her daughter Belle.

Katie shared an image from inside the lavish party showing Simon giving a thumbs up next to the life-sized dinosaur.

"Surprise guest at Eric's birthday- First time Belle has seen a real dinosaur!!," she captioned the image.

Kids and parents can be seen in the background of the image.

SSE / ZDS / WENN

"He's the world's cutest little boy. I've got to tell you, he's going to be my little right-hand man — anything he likes I like," Simon gushed to People magazine last year. "He's brilliant, he comes down to the auditions and really enjoys the acts. He's very good to watch, funnily enough, because I can see when he's bored and when he's up dancing. He's a good critic already. He's unpaid, but he's helping me!"

Speaking of his job on "America's Got Talent," Simon recalled a funny interaction with his son.

"The other day when I was going to work, I said, 'What does Daddy do for a job?,' he asked Eric, "And he said, 'You push buzzers!' I was like, 'That's it then?'"