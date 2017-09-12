It looks like Steven Tyler and his much, much, younger girlfriend have a similar fashion sense.

The 69-year-old Aerosmith frontman attended the closing night gala of Celebrity Fight Night in Rome over the weekend while wearing what appeared to be a long flowing white dress with a plunging neckline, showing off his chest.

Landi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

Dark pants and shoes could be seen underneath the outfit, which was a bit of a cross between a dress and a robe.

Steven's girlfriend, Aimee Preston, 28, donned a white shirt and matching white skirt.

Landi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

The rocker met his lady love in 2012 when she was hired as his assistant. Two years later, rumors started surfacing that claimed things weren't completely platonic.

"They're not exactly dating but it's not a strictly professional relationship either, it's in the early stages. She has been working with him for a few years now," a source told the Daily Mail in March 2014. "It's early days between them, but they're certainly having fun together. She is his personal assistant so she's been following him everywhere."

They finally debuted as a couple in 2016 at Elton John's annual Oscar's Party in Los Angeles. In March 2016, Page Six reported that Steven and Aimee were living together in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, there were unconfirmed reports that the couple was secretly engaged.

Venturelli / Getty Images for Bulgari / Getty Images

At 28, Aimee is only two years older than Steven's youngest child, son Taj, and 12 years younger than his eldest daughter, Liv Tyler.