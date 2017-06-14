While her husband, Joe Giudice, sits in prison, Teresa Giudice has a new romance in her life, at least a new report claims.

Us Weekly claims this week that the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has been seeing a New Jersey businessman.

A source tells the mag that the reality star "hasn't visited Joe in prison for a few months."

Teresa's former pal Kim DePaola said, "They've been pretty cozy I'm going to say in the last five months." She added, "I think Teresa has every right to go out and find somebody else. She should leave Joe."

Kim, no friend of Joe's, said she learned of the alleged relationship from two separate people.

"She should be with somebody else," Kim claimed. "She should divorce Joe."

Teresa's lawyer blasted the allegations, telling Us that his client "vehemently denies these allegations. They are 1,000 percent false and have been manufactured by attention-seeking lowlifes who have no moral compass. The only man in Teresa's life is Joe Giudice. Period. End of story."

This a bit of a role reversal from several years ago when Teresa was imprisoned and reports surfaced that Joe was cheating on her. Joe denied those reports, as did Teresa.

"No woman has ever come up to me and said that my husband was having an affair with them," Teresa told People last year. "It's sad that if there are any women around him people take pictures of him and sell the photos to a magazine. I feel bad for him."

She said she saw images of Joe with other women, but she knew who they were.

"He could be out with friends that are single and, you know if they're talking to girls, that doesn't mean that Joe is doing anything just because a girl is sitting at the same table as them. So I feel bad for him in a way. Because the poor guy, you know, he's not doing that."