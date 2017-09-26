Teresa Giudice isn't really hold back when describing the dismal state of her family finances, squarely pinning the blame on her incarcerated husband, Joe Giudice.

Derrick Salters/WENN.com

In her upcoming book, "Standing Strong," Teresa writes, "I have to work, work, work, work, work like Rihanna to play the bills and keep things afloat after my husband made a mess of our finances. Such a massive mess that it makes the Exxon Valdez oil spill seem like a glass of spilled red wine."

She also describes her life as a "horror movie."

In excerpts obtained by Us Weekly, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star touches on her husband's prison term, and briefly mentions her prison stint, as well.

"My poor kids. There's always something," the mother of four writes. "It's as if we have a dark cloud hovering over our house."

Jeff Grossman/WENN.com

In the excerpt, titled "My 'Glamourous' Life," the reality TV said she thinks about escaping to middle America.

"I often think to myself, maybe we should move and start over. I fantasize about what life would be like if we picked up and relocated to a place like Kentucky and started from scratch," she said. "What if I was no longer Teresa Giudice, reality television star from New Jersey, and I became Teresa Smith, real estate agent from Louisville or Lexington?"

She wondered, "What would my new house look like? What would my new friends look like?... Are there any good Italian restaurants in Kentucky? Would the paparazzi come looking for me? Would I be happy?"

While detailing one specific day, she seems annoyed with an email from her husband. On another, the reality TV star laughs when driver tells her her life is so "glamorous."

"A glamorous life? Whose? Mine?," she says. "I can see where it may come across that way to some, but the truth is, there is nothing glitzy about my life, at least not in the last few years..."