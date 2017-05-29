Tiger Woods, 41, was arrested near his home in Jupiter, Florida, on charges of driving under the influence around 3 a.m. on Monday morning, May 29.

The professional golfer was booked at the local Palm Beach County jail at 7:18 a.m., according to their online records.

His charges were listed vaguely as, "DUI - unlawful blood alcohol - DUI alcohol or drugs."

Tiger was released on his own recognizance at 10:51 a.m., with a $0 bond.

The dad of two has taken a break from golf due to issues with his back. He hasn't played at all since he pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic back in February.

Tiger had his fourth back surgery in April, just about a month after his latest book, "The 1997 Masters: My Story," dropped in March.

Updates to follow ...