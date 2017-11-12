TLC is done with Derick Dillard.

On Nov. 11 -- in the wake of fresh controversial comments made by Derick about transgender teen Jazz Jennings, who stars on the TLC reality show "I Am Jazz" -- the network announced that it was no longer working with Jill Duggar's husband.

"We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in 'Counting On' for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick's personal statements do not reflect the views of the network," TLC tweeted. "TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so."

On Nov. 9, Derick, 28 -- who, like his famous in-laws, identifies as an ultra-conservative Christian -- riled up fans when he took to Twitter to comment on 16-year-old Jazz, her family and her transition.

"I pity Jazz 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It's sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing about him, just unfortunate what's on tv these days," Derick wrote.

When another Twitter user told Derek he was a "hateful person," the father of two responded with, "I think it's important to have a mature discussion. I am just expressing my concerns, as a Christian. The beauty of the world is that everybody is not like me."

And when another tweeter pointed out that people were upset that he was going after a child, he replied, "Also, has anyone looked into whether a child is capable of making that kind of decision. We can't vote til we're 18; our brains aren't fully developed til around 25."

He also denied that he was bullying Jazz. "Never bullied anyone, just said I didn't agree with what is being propagated on tv," he wrote. "I'm expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn't make me so."

This isn't the first time Derick has sparked controversy with his transphobic comments about Jazz on Twitter.

Back in August, he was widely criticized when he tweeted, "What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality. 'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God." Derick also drew ire for using the pronoun "he" to refer to Jazz, who identifies as female, in other tweets.

After this latest drama, without naming Derick, Jazz seemingly commented on the missionary's latest tweets by letting fans know she's doing just fine.

"In the face of constant ignorance and hatred I prefer to disregard negative opinions and continue moving forward with love," she wrote on Nov. 11.