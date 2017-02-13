Candy Spelling pulled out all the stops while throwing a baby shower for her daughter Tori Spelling.

The festivities inside Los Angeles' Hotel Bel Air cost about $40,000 a source told The Daily Mail.

"A diet soda there can set you back $10, so can you imagine the cost of renting out their main restaurant for four hours on Grammy weekend for a party?," the source told the news outlet.

Cost was not a concern for Candy, who hired renowned party planner to the stars Mindy Weiss to create the luncheon affair that catered to about 50 people over the weekend.

The hotel's main restaurant, where the baby shower took place, was decked out with different shades of blue balloons covering the ceiling.

"Ceiling treatment was an ombré wow by @ballooncelebrations made the baby shower so fun!!!," Mindy said.

Baby McDermott' was spelled out in blocks over the fireplace mantle and a sea of colorful flowers covered the tables. Meanwhile, a functioning toy choo-choo train ran down the length of the table on its tracks.

"Loving our baby shower today!" Mindy said, while sharing a video of the train from the feted party. "My dream to have a moving train go around the table!"

Candy shared a similar video, writing, "@mindyweiss planned this beautiful party and especially loved the trains on the table!"

Tori is due to have her fifth child in early March with husband Dean McDermott. The numbers one through five were seen hanging from the ceiling to honor the kids.

"Such an honor to host @torispelling baby shower. Tori's fifth!," Candy wrote, while sharing an image of the adorable place settings, complete with a menu, mug and tiny first aid kit.

As guests were welcomed to the party, they were all given diaper wrapped blue lemonade bottles.

"What a great day @torispelling baby shower," Candy said. "Such amazing decor, drinks, and food thanks to [Mindy.]"

After a the party, a source told Daily Mail, "Candy is obviously excited about this new addition to the family and made sure Tori had a very special day."