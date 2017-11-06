Tyrese Gibson claimed on Instagram that Will Smith gave him $5 million to keep his family "afloat" and to help pay his legal fees.

On Nov. 5, the actor shared several images of he and Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith.

"When we show UP for each-other there's nothing that can't be done I️ repeat nothing...... My wife kept the news away from me cause I've been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat," he wrote on Instagram. "You've guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen....."

He then praised Will and Jada.

"The Smiths's and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson's Uncle Will you're an uncle for real.....," he said.

Coincidentally, Tyrese also promised to stay off social media now that his legal fees are handled (thanks to Will), but has not done so, posting several videos and photos since that promise.

Tyrese has been in vitriolic battle with his ex-wife over custody of their 10-year-old daughter. His ex, Norma Gibson, claims that he has abused their daughter and she was granted a temporary restraining order against him, keeping him away from her and their daughter.

Last week, The Blast reported that Tyrese and his ex were on the verge of settling their case, but he backed out. Per the agreement, the actor would have had to acknowledge that some abuse took place, something he wasn't willing to do.

Norma is in court trying to get a permanent restraining order against Tyrese to keep him away from her and Shayla.

In court documents, she argued that he went into a rage in August and "pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other."

The alleged incident occurred because the young girl was "stealing her own piggy bank money that she received for her birthday," her mom says. Norma goes on to allege that their daughter was actually beaten more than once at the hands of Tyrese, saying she "begged for mercy," and screamed, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry! Please stop! You're hurting me!"

In late October, a day before Shayla was scheduled to testify in court, Tyrese hired a plane to fly a banner over his daughter's elementary school. The banner read: "NO MATTER WHAT, DADDY LOVES YOU SHAYLA."