Model Tyson Beckford admits that he pulled a gun on a process server, but claims he did so because he was scared of the man with the legal docs in his hands.

The bizarre story all started on Jan. 26 when a man knocked on Tyson's door at his Miami apartment to serve him papers for a lawsuit in which Tyson is accused of failing to promote and market his Beckford Bar exercise equipment.

According to TMZ, the server says he properly identified himself during the ordeal, but Tyson slammed the door in his face. The man, though, says that since he felt everything was handled according to legal protocol, he told Tyson that he had officially been served and left the papers on the doorstep.

The man claims that Tyson then opened the door with gun in his hand and ordered him to leave the building.

The process server did not file a police report and it's unknown if he plans to.

The model/actor spoke to the website and said he did, indeed, come to the door with a gun in hand, but laid out his reasoning.

Tyson said he lives in a secure building, so knocks on his door are very infrequent. He said he had not advance warning of someone approaching his door at 9 a.m. until they started knocking.

He claimed he saw "a very large white guy with an eyepatch," and, Tyson claims, the man didn't identify himself. Further, he said he tried to close the door but the server got "aggressive" and tried pushing the door back open.

Tyson, who has a concealed weapons permit and legally owns the gun, says he felt threatened, so he pulled a gun to get him to leave the building.

This isn't the first time the model/actor's aggression has made news. In 2015, he and Chris Brown famously feuded (and threatened violence) over social media when Tyson posted a picture to Instagram with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. In 2016, he also reportedly fought DJ Ruckus outside a New York City nightclub over Tyson's ex, Victoria's Secret model Shanina Shaik, who Ruckus now dates.