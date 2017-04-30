Val Kilmer is coming clean.

After previously denying that he was suffering from the disease, he revealed in an April 26 Reddit "Ask Me Anything" that he indeed did have cancer.

A fan asked, "A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer. What was the story behind that?"

Val replied, "He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time."

"Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather," he added.

The fan's question was referring to an interview that Michael, 72 -- a tongue cancer survivor -- gave in October 2016 a year after Val, 57, sparked concern after he was photographed running errands with a tracheostomy tube in his throat.

"[Val] is dealing with exactly what I had and things don't look too good for him," Michael said. "My prayers are with him. That's why you haven't heard too much from Val lately."

But days later, Val denied it. "I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed," he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post. "The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat, which prevented me from continuing a tour of my play CITIZEN TWAIN."

Val continued, "I ended up using a team at UCLA and have no cancer whatsoever. I still have a swollen tongue and am rehabbing steadily." He then invited fans to come see him on stage "if you think I'm fibbing!!"

In February 2015, TMZ reported that Val was rushed to the hospital after he started bleeding from his throat and that doctors operated and found a tumor -- one that family members told the website Val had known about since the summer of 2014.

Family members further alleged to TMZ that Val did not want to seek treatment because of his religious beliefs. He is a Christian Scientist, a faith that believes that illness and disease can be cured by prayer.