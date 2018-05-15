Is Caitlyn Jenner running for office? One year ago, Gossip Cop investigated a tabloid report claiming she wanted to be "mayor of Malibu." But the transgender star has still yet to enter any election. Time has proven our debunking was correct.

WENN.com

On May 15, 2017, we called out In Touch for falsely alleging Jenner was contemplating "running for office in Malibu." A so-called "source" cited by the gossip magazine claimed the former Olympian wanted to "juggle" advocacy for the LGBTQ community with the "state of affairs" in California. It was specifically asserted she wanted to start that process "by becoming mayor" of Malibu, where she resides. The story went on to claim Jenner thought she'd be elected easily because the city is "pretty progressive," and she supposedly had sheer determination in her corner. "When Caitlyn sets her mind to something, she makes it happen," maintained the outlet's purported tipster.

The narrative was seemingly inspired by comments Jenner made about potentially running for office a few weeks prior. Speaking at an event where she was promoting her memoir, she acknowledged that people over the years had encouraged her to seek elected office, but she was currently unsure whether she'd best aid her community as a government insider or outsider. "I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective," she said. The "I Am Cait" star did not name a specific post and gave no timeline for making any kind of a decision.

But the tabloid apparently decided to build a storyline with its contentions about Jenner wanting to become "mayor of Malibu." When Gossip Cop investigated, however, her spokesperson confirmed exclusively to us that the tale was "inaccurate." We were assured the reality star had no plans to run for office at that time. Now 365 days have gone by, and it's clear our reporting was correct. Jenner never partook in any city election, and in February of 2018, Rick Mullen was sworn in as Malibu's new mayor.

In fact, far from running for mayor, a few months after our debunking Jenner addressed potentially running for the U.S. Senate. But she expressed the same uncertainty, questioning, "Can I do a better job from the outside, kind of working the perimeter of the political scene… Or are you better off from the inside?" She added, "We are in the process of determining that."

Still, no firm moves have been made. More recently, just last week Jenner spoke in front of the UK's Parliament, where she lamented that the Trump administration has set back the transgender community "20 years." Whether Jenner will try to rectify that by one day throwing her hat into the political ring remains to be seen. But to date, she has not run for any political office, and certainly didn't try to become the mayor of Malibu 12 months ago.

More on Gossip Cop:

Jennifer Aniston, John Mayer back together?

5 wrong rumors about Kourtney Kardashian

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani "baby plans" for "surrogacy & adoption" are made-up