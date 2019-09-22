Three years after their split, Christina Anstead and her ex, Tarek El Moussa, are moving forward as they embark on new relationships.

The "Flip or Flop" stars proved that over the weekend when they reunited to celebrate their daughter Taylor's 9th birthday -- along with Tarek's new girlfriend, Heather Rae Young.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Photos Tarek posted from the party on Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 21, show a swimsuit-clad Taylor wrapping one arm affectionately around her dad and another around Heather.

"We had the best time at Taylor's 9th birthday party at her moms today!!" Tarek captioned the cute shot. "While the kids were swimming I was in the corner shoving cheeseburgers down my mouth….even after I promised myself I wouldn't," he added, before sharing how nice it was for everyone to spend time together.

"Seriously @heatherraeyoung and I had a great time! It was the first time we were all together and it was great," he continued.

He shared a second photo on Taylor's actual birthday that showed him standing alongside Christina and Taylor with their son, Brayden, 4.

"Today is the big day!!!!!!!! It's my Baby Girls Birthday!!!!" he wrote. "Boy does time fly!! I can't believe Tay is 9 years old!! I remember when we filmed the home video and Tay was in Christina's belly!"

"I'll tell you what…there is NO WAY I would have survived the last few years if it wasn't for my little girl. We are so close and she's my best friend in the world! Before I was a parent I never realized how much I could love a child," he added. "I'm seriously the luckiest dad alive!! This little girl is my Rock! She keeps me grounded and motivates me to be better every day. Happy birthday from the world Tay we all love and adore you!!"

Christina, meanwhile, smiled for the camera in spite of her admission on her Instagram Story over the weekend that she's got to be "crazy" for throwing Taylor a slime pool party that her "entire third grade class" came to when Christina and her husband, Ant Anstead, have a 2-week-old baby at home.

BACKGRID

She later posted that it was a success, sharing a photo of the birthday girl holding her tiny new baby brother in her arms.

Tarek and Heather started dating earlier this year and have been gushing happily about their relationship on social media for weeks. In an Instagram Story Q&A last week (via Us Weekly), Heather was asked if she hoped to get married.

"Yesssss!!" she replied, adding, "100%."

Rachel Luna / Getty Images

Speaking to Us last month, the reality star said Tarek "has all the qualities that I would want in someone" but that she thought the two needed to "spend more time together" before deciding to walk down the aisle.