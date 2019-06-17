George Clooney and Amal Clooney are not "dating other people," despite a ridiculous tabloid report claiming the actor has "shockingly invited other men to enjoy the company" of his wife. The absurd story is based on a charity contest giving two fans the chance to go on a double date with the couple. Gossip Cop can clear up the situation.

Alistair Linford/REX/Shutterstock

Last month, the Clooneys teamed with the fundraising organization Omaze to host what's being described as a "dream double date" at their Lake Como villa, as two lucky winners will be flown out to Italy where they'll dine with the couple. The contest was set up to support the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for human rights around the world. The National Enquirer is turning the couple's philanthropic efforts into some sort of sordid attempt to have an affair.

"The word is that George is pressuring Amal into this so they can spend time with other people," a supposed source tells the outlet. "They haven't been doing much socializing recently, which is a sore point for George because he hates being all work and no play." The outlet goes on to say that the charity contest gives the couple "an excuse to ignore their wedding vows."

"Amal's been off saving the world and that's all well and good, but George wants to inject some fun and spice into his life," adds the alleged insider. "Of course, he's saying this is perfectly harmless, and only a fun way of advertising a double date for the benefit of promoting their charity." The questionable tipster continues, "But it's certainly raised eyebrows and is bound to be a big turn-off to Amal, who's hyper-private and not the type to be playing silly games like this."

The tabloid's article is simply ludicrous. George isn't "playing silly games" by raising money for the couple's global initiative to advocate for human rights. And let's say the actor did want to date other people, which isn't the case, the idea that his only way of meeting women would be through a fundraising contest for fans is completely insane.

Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple, who laughed off the publication's report. We're assured George and Amal aren't having any marriage issues, nor did the actor suggest they launch a charity contest as an excuse to date around. The magazine's premise is preposterous.

Unfortunately, the Enquirer spends a lot of time publishing fiction about the spouses. Just last week, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming George had stormed out on Amal and took their twins with him. In January, however, we called out the magazine for alleging Amal was the one who stormed out on George and took the twins. Meanwhile, the unreliable outlet wrongly reported last month that Amal had "dumped" George on his birthday. This latest article about the couple is more nonsense.

More on Gossip Cop:

Paris Jackson Rushing To Marry Boyfriend Without Prenup?

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Vacationing Together? Here's The Truth

Jennifer Garner Planning Wedding And Baby With Boyfriend John Miller?