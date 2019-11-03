Joanna Krupa welcomes daughter
Joanna Krupa and husband Douglas Nunes welcomed their daughter into the world on November 2.
In an emotional Instagram post, the former "Real Housewives of Miami" star shared the news, revealing the name of their first born, Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes.
"One of the most amazing emotional and hardest days of my life," she wrote alongside a few photos of the adorable baby girl. "Little baby girl Asha-Leigh Presley Nunes born on 11/02/19 at 550pm. All I can say is women are true warriors."
Krupa first revealed her pregnancy in May, posting a photo of her positive pregnancy test on Instagram.
"Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone. Hubby @nunes451and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can't wait to meet this little 😇🤰🏼🙏🏻," she captioned it.
In September the couple revealed they were having a girl.
