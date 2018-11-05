One of this week's tabloids claims Julia Roberts' husband Danny Moder is furious over her friendship with "Homecoming" co-star Dermot Mulroney. The premise is completely untrue. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

Roberts and Mulroney posed together for a selfie at the premiere of their new Amazon series, and according to Woman's Day Australia, the actress's husband wasn't happy about the two "cuddling up" on the red carpet. An alleged insider tells the magazine, "Julia and Dermot have insane chemistry. Although they insist they've always been good mates, people have wondered from time to time if the sparks between them could go beyond acting."

The outlet's"source" further contends that Moder is upset about his wife's co-star praising her in interviews. "The fact that Dermot is always raving about Julia creeps Danny out," say the questionable tipster. "It doesn't help that this is happening while they're trying to get their marriage back on track."

None of this is accurate. Roberts and Mulroney, who previously co-starred together in My Best Friend's Wedding and August: Osage County, have been friends for more than 20 years. Moder isn't suddenly disturbed by their longtime friendship. This article was seemingly connoted because they co-star on a new TV series together. It's also worth noting, the actor shares two daughters with his wife of 10 years, Tharita Cesaroni. Meanwhile, Moder was photographed having a friendly chat with Mulroney at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles last year, so he clearly gets along with his wife's friend and frequent co-star.

The idea that Roberts and her husband are "trying to get their marriage back on track" isn't true either. Roberts is featured on the cover of the November issue of Harper's Bazaar, in which she addresses the false tabloids rumors about her relationship. "It can still hurt my feelings, because I'm so proud of my marriage," she said. "We just celebrated being married for 16 years this Fourth of July, and there's so much happiness wrapped up in what we've found together."

Additionally, Roberts gushed about Moder and their marriage in an interview on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast earlier this month. "He truly, to this day, to this minute is just my favorite human," she said. "We just really, really like each other and we just enjoy each other's company."

The magazine's bogus storyline isn't original either. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style for falsely claiming that Roberts and Moder were headed for a split over her friendship with Mulroney. The spouses are still happily married and there's still no truth to this baseless narrative.

