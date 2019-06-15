On Monday, June 17 and Wednesday, June 19, only, people across the country will see "Emanuel," Viola Davis and Golden State Warriors' star Steph Curry's new documentary about the June 17, 2015 shootings at Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Thanks to a growing list of celebrities, many of those viewers will have a chance to see the film for free.

Page Six reports Justin Timberlake, Halle Berry, Charlize Theron, Laverne Cox and LL Cool J and more stars are set to buy out all the seats in nine theaters on those days so they can give the tickets to churches and community organizations who will then distribute them.

According to the tab, the celebrities got involved because they feel the message of the film is so important that they want as many people to see it as possible.

"We, along with the country, grieved each family's loss," Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, told Essence in a joint statement. "Yet, miraculously, from this devastation we witnessed tremendous benchmarks of humanity. The survivors found courage to love in the face of hate."

The film features moving interviews with survivors of the shooting that left nine African-Americans dead as they were saying their closing prayer during a Bible study at the church. Essence notes that the larger focus, however, is on how people in the community supported one another after the horrific, white supremacy-fueled murders as well as why the church has been so important to the community for so long.

Family members of the victims figure prominently in the film, as well.

The number of theaters where the bill is being footed by stars -- nine -- is presumably in honor of the nine who died in the attack three years ago.

Other celebs buying out theaters include Yvette Nicole Brown (Richmond Heights, Ohio), Tyrese (Los Angeles), Nick Cannon (Washington DC and San Diego) and Martin Lawrence (Hanover, Md.).

The theaters are reportedly located in Memphis, Tenn.; Cleveland; Los Angeles; Mobile, Ala.; New York City, Richmond Heights, Ohio; Washington, DC; San Diego, Calif., and Hanover, Maryland.

Last year, Neil Patrick Harris, Kristen Bell and other celebrities bought out theaters so more viewers could see "Love, Simon," a coming-of-age story about a closeted gay high school boy.