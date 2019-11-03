Kendall Jenner got some serious birthday love from all of her famous friends and family!

The supermodel and reality star, who turned 24 on November 3, was the belle of social media, receiving an outpouring of sweet comments and tributes. Her sister, Khloe, kicked off the celebrations, captioning a series of 10 photos and videos with her sister.

"It's your birthday boo!! I pray everyone is singing Happy birthday @kendalljenner!!" she wrote. "Kendall you are one of the most loyal rare gentle souls I've ever known! Since the day that you were born, you have made all of my days brighter! I am so incredibly honored that I was chosen to be your sister but it's an even bigger honor that we have chosen to be one another's best friends."

"I am so lucky to have someone as selfless and loving as you by my side. I love you, I respect you, I value everything that you are," she continued. "I pray today, that you are showered with love. That every wish you've ever had comes true! I love you so much. As lame as this sounds I feel like I love my siblings more and more every day. Happy birthday Kenny!! We celebrate you always sister."

Kim opted to post a throwback photo of the two.

"My baby Kenny @kendalljenner Happy Birthday. You are the sweetest doll in the world. I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness! I love you so much and can't wait to celebrate you today," she wrote.

Of course Kendall's mom, Kris Jenner, couldn't resist posting two separate tributes to Kendall.

"You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day. You are so beautiful inside and out and I'm so proud of you Kenny!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend, and I love you more than you can ever imagine. Have the best day, birthday girl!! You are my heart," she wrote in one of them.

Hailey Bieber shared a bunch of snaps of the two models together on her Instagram stories, while Gigi Hadid opted to post a modeling snap of the duo.

Kendall celebrated her birthday a few days early with a costume party that coincided with Halloween.